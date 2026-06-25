Andhra Premier League Season 5 enters final phase, draws big crowds

VIJAYAWADA: The fifth season of the Andhra Premier League (APL) entered its crucial final phase at the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) International Cricket Stadium in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, drawing large crowds and cricket enthusiasts from across the State.

The evening match between Capital Amaravati Royals and Bhimavaram Bulls began with Capital Amaravati Royals winning the toss and electing to bat first. Film star Ram Charan attended as the chief guest. He unveiled the tournament trophy and team jerseys during the opening ceremony.

Ram Charan said the APL provides a valuable platform for emerging cricketers to showcase their talent and progress to higher levels of the game. He extended his best wishes to all players participating in the tournament.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Union Minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, ACA President Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), ACA Secretary Sana Satish, Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Ravi Naidu, and Vangaveeti Radha. League-stage matches will continue until June 27, followed by the playoffs, while the APL Season 5 final is scheduled to be held on June 30 at the Mangalagiri stadium.

Earlier in the day, Simhadri Vizag Lions registered a victory over Royals of Rayalaseema in another league match. Chasing a competitive contest, Simhadri Vizag Lions were powered by a brilliant unbeaten 111-run knock from batter Ricky Bhui. Royals of Rayalaseema had posted 186 for 8 in their allotted overs.