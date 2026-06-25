Counter YSRCP remarks, minister Lokesh tells TDP cadre

VIJAYAWADA: TDP National Working President and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has called upon party workers to actively expose the misdeeds of the previous YSRCP government and effectively counter its ongoing misinformation campaigns at the grassroots level.

Addressing the party cadre meeting at Mopidevi in Avanigadda constituency of Krishna district on Wednesday, Lokesh said the responsibility of taking the coalition government’s welfare and development initiatives to the people rests with the party cadre.

“In this district, which is the birthplace of many great leaders, there was a Minister in the previous government known for using abusive language. One used to harass our party workers, while another insulted my mother Bhuvaneswari. I had stated even then that I was recording their names in the Red Book. There is no need for anyone to have any doubts regarding them. The Red Book will do its job,” said Lokesh.

He reiterated the party’s commitment to organisational reforms, emphasising the slogan “Karyakarthae Adhinetha” (The Worker is the Leader).

“The struggles faced during difficult times should never be forgotten,” he said.

Lokesh accused the YSRCP of spreading false propaganda on issues such as DSC recruitment and government policies. He urged party workers at the village, mandal, and constituency levels to respond proactively and effectively counter the false narratives.