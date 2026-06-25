'My future depends on you': Minister Lokesh's light-hearted message to students

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said he had deliberately chosen the Education portfolio as a challenge to bring transformative change to society through quality education.

Speaking after inaugurating newly constructed buildings of the Zilla Parishad High School at Kokkiligadda village in Mopidevi mandal of Avanigadda constituency, in Krishna district, Lokesh said that meaningful reforms in the education sector could be achieved only through the collective efforts of teachers, parents and government officials.

The new school buildings were constructed at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore with donor support under the P4 initiative.

Interacting with Class IX and X students, Lokesh struck a lighter note by telling them that their academic performance directly influenced his own report card. “If you study well and secure good results, the Chief Minister will give good marks. If you do not study properly, he gives me minus marks. So, my future depends on you,” he joked, drawing laughter from students.

The Minister informed teachers that any administrative issues could be directly reported to him through the LEAP App, eliminating the need to approach Mandal or District Education Officers.

He announced that Parent-Teacher Meetings would be conducted across the State on July 16, 17 and 18 and asked teachers to encourage parents to download and use the LEAP App to monitor their children’s progress.

Lokesh said the government had released newspaper advertisements featuring photographs of high-performing students from government schools to encourage academic excellence. He said several longstanding issues in government schools had been addressed and urged teachers to devote their full attention to classroom instruction.