Drug addiction a serious threat to nation: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, EAGLE (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement) organised a awareness programme at VIT-AP University on Drug Abuse and youth empowerment.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha emphasised the critical need to protect the younger generation from the menace of drug abuse. She stated that drug addiction is not merely a social issue but a serious threat to the future of the nation, as it destroys the potential, health, and aspirations of youth.

The Minister lauded the efforts of the State government in combating narcotics and highlighted the state’s remarkable achievement of Zero Cultivation of Ganja. She appreciated the relentless efforts of the APPolice Department, particularly the EAGLE (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement) teams, for their operations in eliminating illicit cultivation and trafficking networks across the state.

Anitha noted that the success of the Zero Ganja Cultivation initiative has become a model for others and expressed confidence that it would inspire a generation free from the influence of narcotic substances. She conveyed her gratitude to VIT-AP University for partnering with the government and law enforcement agencies in spreading awareness among young minds.