NAF to strengthen 10 Farmer Producer Organisations in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: National Agro Foundation (NAF), with support from the Walmart Foundation, has launched a major initiative to strengthen 10 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and improve the livelihoods of over 12,500 farmers across Rayalaseema and Coastal AP.

The project, titled “Empowering 12,500 Farmers belonging to Selected 10 FPOs of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh for Sustainable Economic Development and Climate Resilience,” aims to transform FPOs into market-ready, community-led enterprises while promoting climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable economic growth.

While addressing the programme held in Vijayawada on Thursday, NAF Chief Executive Officer MR Ramasubramaniyan described the initiative as a landmark effort that will help farmers improve incomes through sustainable farming practices.

Walmart.org Social and Environmental Impact Advisor Nishant Gupta said strong FPOs can serve as engines of economic growth when equipped with better market linkages, technology and institutional capacity.

The project will focus on sustainable economic empowerment, strengthening FPO governance.