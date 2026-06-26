SIT widens investigation into Gade Sai Krishna case

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the custodial death of 24-year-old Gade Sai Krishna has intensified its investigation, focusing on the role of additional police personnel and private individuals suspected of being involved in the incident and the subsequent disposal of the body.

The SIT has already arrested and secured judicial remand for suspended Krishna Lanka circle inspector SSVV Nagaraju, who is the prime accused in the case. In its remand report submitted before a Vijayawada court, the SIT officials stated that preliminary findings indicate Sai Krishna died due to injuries sustained while in custody at Krishna Lanka police. The court remanded Nagaraju to 14 days till July 8.

According to sources, the SIT has summoned and questioned several police personnel attached to Krishna Lanka Police Station and the Task Force. Investigators are examining the suspected role of two police constables who allegedly assisted in the concealment of evidence after Sai’s death.

According to sources, two Krishna Lanka police station constables have been taken into custody for questioning as the SIT probes the alleged disposal of Sai Krishna’s body and individual roles in the cover-up. Family members of Sai have informed investigators that seven police personnel may have been involved in it.

Investigators have identified possible involvement of three civilians. The SIT suspects these individuals may have assisted in the clandestine cremation of Sai Krishna’s body in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is considering a parallel probe into the assets of arrested inspector Nagaraju. Officials are believed to be collecting information from investigating agencies.