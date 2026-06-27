Ensure road safety in Palnadu, Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar tells officials

VIJAYAWADA: Palnadu District In-charge Minister and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Friday held an urgent review with senior officials following a series of road accidents in the district, including the fatal mishap near Macharla Nagaravanam.

Speaking to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police over the phone, the Minister directed officials to identify accident-prone stretches and implement preventive measures. He stressed the need for installing warning signboards, reflective road signage, and other safety infrastructure at vulnerable locations to minimise accidents.

The Minister instructed the police to ensure safety arrangements whenever heavy vehicles break down or remain stranded on roads due to mechanical failures or other reasons. Appropriate warning systems should be put in place without delay so that approaching motorists are alerted well in advance, particularly during night hours.

Expressing deep grief over the death of four persons in the road accident near Macharla Nagaravanam, Ravi Kumar conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed that they find strength to cope with the loss. He reviewed medical treatment provided to the injured and directed officials to ensure that they receive the best possible healthcare without any delay.