Home Minister Anitha calls for drug-free Andhra with public support

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has appealed to people from all sections of society to join hands in making AP a drug-free State. She launched the official website of Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here at EAGLE headquarters located in Ratnalacheruvu village under Mangalagiri mandal on Friday.

She said the EAGLE website was aimed at strengthening public participation in the fight against narcotics. The minister also presented EAGLE Excellence Awards to 56 police officers and personnel in recognition of their outstanding contribution to anti-drug enforcement. A statewide pledge was administered, reaffirming the commitment to eliminate drug abuse and trafficking across AP.

Anitha said EAGLE has emerged as a nationally recognised anti-narcotics force and credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for their commitment to protecting the youth from the drug menace. She praised the teamwork within EAGLE, stating that the dedication of officers at every level had produced remarkable results.

She recalled a shocking incident in which ganja was found in the bag of a Class IV student, prompting the government to set up a Group of Ministers to coordinate anti-drug measures involving Home, Tribal Welfare, Health and Excise departments. She said neighbouring states, including Odisha and Tamil Nadu, were studying EAGLE model, while Telangana adopted the name, EAGLE.