Rs 75-cr project to end Machilipatnam drainage woes

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Friday said the coalition government has launched an ambitious Rs 75-crore drainage modernisation project to provide a permanent solution to Machilipatnam’s decades-old drainage problems.

Inspecting the ongoing works at the District Court Centre, he said the project, comprising Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and a modern drainage network, is designed to eliminate recurring waterlogging, improve sanitation and ensure efficient sewage management across the town. He directed officials to maintain quality and complete the work within the stipulated time frame.

The Minister said the new drainage line being laid at the District Court Centre is being connected to the main drain near the Sub-Jail. From there, sewage will be carried to the STP for treatment before being discharged into the sea through the Mahalakshmi Ammavari Canal, ensuring an environmentally sustainable and permanent drainage system.

Ravindra said the government has also initiated civic infrastructure works worth Rs 15 crore under the 15th Finance Commission grants to further strengthen urban amenities in Machilipatnam. He said providing better civic infrastructure and improving the quality of life of residents remain the government’s top priorities.

Later, the Minister visited roadside vegetable vendors and interacted with them on vegetable prices, business conditions and the issues affecting their trade.