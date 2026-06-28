NIA traces online terror radicalisation network from Vijayawada to six states

NEW DELHI: The Central intelligence agencies have identified nearly four dozen individuals believed to be linked to a pan-India online terror radicalisation network that originated in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, sources said on Sunday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), meanwhile, has so far named 13 individuals, including one foreign handler with alleged links to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and the Islamic State (ISIS), in its initial probe.

The federal agency has found that 13 individuals were involved in an online terror radicalisation network that spread across six states, with its roots in Vijayawada and extending to Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bellary, Bankura, Patna and Rajasthan. The findings emerged during the investigation into the radicalisation of Mohammad Rehmatullah Sharif, a 23-year-old driver from the Winchpeta locality of Vijayawada. Twelve accused have been arrested, while the hunt for more suspects is under way.

The NIA registered the case on May 13, 2026, on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The investigation stemmed from a case registered in Vijayawada. On the evening of March 22, 2026, Vijayawada II Town Police arrested Mohammad Rehmatullah Sharif from his residence on Narayanaswamy Street in Winchpeta. Police alleged that he had been radicalised through social media after following accounts linked to banned terrorist organisations. He was allegedly posting videos promoting jihadi content and working towards establishing Caliphate rule in India. Two of his associates, Mohammad Danish of Bhavanipuram and Mirza Sohail Baig of Mahanthipuram in Vijayawada, were also named as active members of the radicalisation network.

After taking over the case, the NIA found that the network operated across India.