Andhra Pradesh: Rs 5.65L fine imposed for food safety violations

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district administration has imposed a total penalty of Rs 5.65 lakh on several restaurants and food business establishments for violating food safety regulations, including operating without mandatory licences, stocking expired food products and maintaining unhygienic premises.

During a special hearing, NTR district Joint Collector S Ilakkiya took stringent action against 16 food business operators after authorities established multiple violations under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations.

The offences included conducting business without a valid FSSAI licence, selling expired food items and operating establishments under unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

The JC stated that obtaining a valid FSSAI licence is mandatory for all food manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and restaurant operators before commencing business activities.

She warned that strict action would be taken against violators and that establishments found stocking expired food products during inspections could face severe penalties, including seizure of their premises wherever necessary.

Food safety department officials stated that the district administration will continue conducting surprise inspections across the district to ensure compliance with food safety standards and safeguard public health.