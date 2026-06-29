Foundation stone for Amaravati Central Library to be laid in July: Gonuguntla Koteshwara Rao

VIJAYAWADA: State Library Council Chairman Gonuguntla Koteshwara Rao on Sunday announced that the foundation stone for Amaravati’s Central Library will be laid in July, with construction expected to be completed within two years.

A bus tour promoting the importance of libraries was flagged off by NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha at the Vijayawada Book Festival Society library near Civil Courts. He said such initiatives help younger generations appreciate libraries as centres of knowledge and pledged full government support to writers.

Koteshwara Rao affirmed the government’s commitment to restoring the glory of libraries across Andhra Pradesh. He promised to expedite book purchases through the Library Department and raise issues of modernisation with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

During the event, three books—Kavitvam Kurisindi by Chennapragada Sharma, Avakai Shatakam by MNV Prasad, and Arudra Saptati Utsavam by SR Prithvi—were released.

Writers, poets and literary enthusiasts from both Telugu states visited Tagore Library, Rammohan Library, Hanumantharay Grandhalayam and Sarvottama Grandhalayam in Vijayawada. The tour concluded with felicitations for Ugadi award winner Gabbita Durgaprasad.