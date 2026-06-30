Andhra government to launch AI Tutor soon to boost learning

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday said the aspirations and thoughts expressed by students on the Dream Walls and Gratitude Walls during the Shining Stars programme were truly inspiring. He assured the students that the government will extend support in helping them achieve goals.

Addressing the event held at Tadepalli, Lokesh felicitated students who secured outstanding marks in the Class 10 and Intermediate examinations. He encouraged the students to continue working hard, promising that the Education Department would provide every possible opportunity to help them realise their ambitions.

Lokesh urged some of the students to consider entering politics in the future, saying meaningful societal transformation requires capable and committed young leaders. “Many of the reforms introduced in Andhra Pradesh have been possible because of our commitment to public service. I hope some of you will take up politics and contribute to nation-building,” he said.

The Minister also announced plans to establish a world-class library in Amaravati within the next year.

Another student, Annapurneswari, requested the establishment of NCC units and improved computer laboratory facilities in schools. In response, Lokesh announced that the government would soon introduce an AI Tutor to enhance classroom learning.

During the interaction, Kakinada student Kranthi suggested introducing computer operating system training, motivational classes, and better library facilities from the school level.

Responding positively, Lokesh said the government is undertaking a comprehensive revamp of libraries across the state. He added that libraries at the mandal, constituency, district, and zonal levels would be strengthened to encourage reading and creativity among students.

He also revealed that the Central Government has approved a separate National Cadet Corps (NCC) State Directorate exclusively for Andhra Pradesh, a move expected to significantly strengthen NCC activities across the State.