APSCHE workshop for faculty begins

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), in collaboration with Acharya Nagarjuna University under RUSA 2.0, on Monday launched a five-day hands-on workshop on “Design, Develop and Deliver MOOCs and the Associated Ecosystem” at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), Guntur. The programme will run from June 29 to July 3.

Inaugurating the workshop, APSCHE Chairman Prof. K Madhu Murthy said digital learning is no longer optional but essential for creating globally competitive graduates.

He announced APSCHE’s vision to build a dedicated State MOOCs platform integrated with Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and National Academic Depository (NAD) to enable seamless credit transfer and flexible learning pathways. He added that AP could become the first state to offer credit-based MOOCs in cutting-edge technologies if implemented successfully.

Around 65-75 faculty from universities, autonomous and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh are participating. National experts from NIEPA, New Delhi, are providing hands-on training on instructional design, e-content creation, Learning Management System (LMS), assessments, and the Six-Quadrant MOOC Development Framework.

The workshop aligns with NEP 2020 and aims to transform faculty into digital educators capable of delivering learner-centric courses with video lectures, digital assessments, and blended learning. APSCHE plans to introduce Quantum Technologies as a multidisciplinary minor to prepare students for future.