Stone laid for Rs 98.68 crore RoB at Gunadala

VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending demand for a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Gunadala moved a step closer to reality as Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivanath, along with Central MLA and Government Whip Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, laid the foundation stone for the Rs 98.68 crore project at Level Crossing (LC)-316 on Monday.

The project is expected to provide a permanent solution to decades-old traffic congestion faced by residents of Gunadala and nearby areas.

The proposed ROB is fully funded by the Railways. The bridge will have a total length of 920 metres and a road width of 24 metres, including service roads. The structure will provide seamless connectivity between Gunadala, Nunna and Vijayawada, ensuring uninterrupted movement of road and rail traffic.

Level Crossing Gate No. 316 witnesses the movement of around 170 trains every day, resulting in gate closures for 14 to 16 hours daily. During these closures, commuters currently spend 10 to 15 minutes waiting to cross the railway line.

The commissioning of this ROB will eliminate delays caused by prolonged closure of the level crossing, ensure uninterrupted and safer movement of road users, improve connectivity between Vijayawada, Gunadala and Nunna, and reduce travel time and traffic congestion.