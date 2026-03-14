Fire station to come up in Amaravati Government Complex

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to construct fire stations at various locations in the capital city of Amaravati. As part of this initiative, a fire station will be established on a 50-cent site at Nelapadu within the Amaravati Government Complex (AGC), where key administrative buildings including the Legislative Assembly and the HC are being constructed.

Director General of Fire Services PV Ramana performed the stone laying ceremony for the construction of the fire station on Friday. The facility will be constructed by the AP Police Housing Corporation with Rs 1.28 crore.

Officials stated the fire station at Nelapadu is scheduled to be completed by November. Guntur Fire Officer Srinivasa Reddy, DFO T Srinivas, Executive Engineer & Deputy Engineer of AP Police Housing Corporation were present.