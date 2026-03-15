Andhra Pradesh CID conducts five-day cybersecurity training for officers

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) along with the School of Computer Science and Engineering (SCOPE) at VIT-AP University successfully organised a five-day Executive Development Programme (EDP) on “Cyber Hygiene and Cybersecurity Best Practices” from March 10 to March 14.

The workshop on cybersecurity training for Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) officers concluded at VIT-AP University on Saturday after a five-day hybrid programme aimed at strengthening cybercrime investigation skills.

The first three days were conducted online, while the final two days featured hands-on training at the university campus for 107 APCID officers from Sub-Inspector to Superintendent of Police ranks.

Addressing the programme, police officer Ravishankar emphasised the need for capacity building and continuous training to tackle the rapidly evolving cybercrime landscape. The initiative focused on improving cybersecurity awareness, digital investigation capabilities and cyber hygiene among law enforcement personnel.

The programme began with an inaugural address by Teja Chintalapati of the Data Security Council of India, who spoke about emerging cyber threats and the need to strengthen cyber hygiene practices.

Experts covered topics including advanced cybercrimes, advanced persistent threats, cyber risk management, hardware security and deepfakes.