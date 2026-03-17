AP govt launches Rythanna-Meekosam to guide ryots on profitable farming

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Monday said the State government has launched the “Rythanna- Meekosam” programme to directly reach farmers and guide them towards profitable agriculture.

The Minister inaugurated the programme at Gollapudi in Mylavaram constituency of NTR district along with MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad.

He interacted with farmers in the village and distributed pamphlets explaining various government initiatives aimed at improving farm incomes.

Atchannaidu said the programme focuses on five key aspects - water security, demand-driven crops, agri-technology, food processing and government support.

Officials and public representatives will visit every farmer’s household to create awareness about profitable farming practices and collect crop-related details at Rythu Seva Kendras. He said farmers would be guided to select crops based on market demand. He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed that the kharif season may begin from May 15 this year so that farmers can take advantage of water and avoid losses due to untimely rains.

Atchannaidu said steps are being taken to complete canal repairs to ensure adequate irrigation. The Minister said the programme will be conducted across the State from March 16 to 22 to strengthen the agriculture sector.