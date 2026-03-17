CRDA signs pact for hotel in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has executed an Agreement for Sale of Land with Kandhari Hotels Private Limited for the establishment of a three-star category hotel in the Capital City. It was executed on Monday.

As part of the project, Kandhari Hotels Private Limited will invest Rs 80 crore to develop the proposed three-star hotel, which will strengthen hospitality infrastructure in the capital city and cater to the needs of visitors, business travellers and institutions establishing operations in Amaravati.

For the project, APCRDA has allotted land measuring an extent of Ac. 1.0 Cts in Survey No.185 of Thulluru village in the capital city area.

The agreement was signed by Sri Jubin Cheeran Roy, APCRDA Joint Director (Estates), on behalf of the Authority. Kandhari Hotels Private Limited was represented by its CEO (Admin), Punukollu Nandadeep, who signed the agreement on behalf of company.

APCRDA officials stated that such investments will contribute to the development of Amaravati as a vibrant administrative and economic hub while creating employment opportunities and improving tourism.