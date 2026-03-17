South Central Railway’s Vijayawada Division organises recreational camp for staff

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway’s Vijayawada Division has launched a recreational camp under the Staff Benefit Fund (SBF) for 40 non-gazetted employees.

The camp began on March 15, with participants embarking on an eight-day excursion to Kerala, covering Munnar, Thekkady, and Alleppey. A special coach was attached to Train No. 17225 Express to provide a unified and comfortable travel experience, with the group formally flagged off from Vijayawada Railway Station.

The camp officer, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Prem Kumar Lakavath, is accompanying the group to oversee coordination, safety, and welfare throughout the journey, which concludes on March 23, 2026. During the nine-day program, participants will experience Kerala’s diverse attractions.

Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya stated that the camp reflects the division’s commitment to employee welfare and holistic well-being. He emphasised that non-gazetted staff play a vital role in ensuring seamless passenger services, and this initiative is a gesture of appreciation for their contribution.