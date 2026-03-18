Andhra Power Trends magazine released

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Power Trends Magazine (Volume–2) was formally released at the APCPDCL headquarters in Vijayawada. The event was led by P Pulla Reddy, CMD of APCPDCL and MD of APGENCO, along with Director (Hydal) M Sujay Kumar and Director (HR) Usha.

Speaking at the launch, Pulla Reddy highlighted that the in-house publication serves as a platform for engineers and professionals to share technical knowledge and stay updated on the latest developments in the power sector. He stressed the importance of including innovative projects in the magazine to help staff enhance their expertise and keep pace with technological advancements.

The CMD noted that Andhra Pradesh recently recorded its highest-ever peak demand of 14,011 MW and daily consumption of 264.65 MU since bifurcation. He assured that the government and power utilities are fully prepared to meet future demand while maintaining reliability. He also commended the dedicated efforts of employees and engineers in ensuring an uninterrupted power supply across the State.

The APSEB Engineers Association congratulated the authors and extended appreciation to Technical Secretary B Vamshi Srinivas and Technical Committee Chairman TVVDV Prasad, along with committee members.