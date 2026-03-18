Andhra Pradesh HC pulls up SIT over delay in Group-1 exam evaluation probe

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the lack of progress in the investigation into alleged irregularities in the evaluation of Group-1 examination answer sheets, even a month after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on Tuesday.

A division bench comprising Justice Battu Devanand and Justice Hari Hara Nath Sharma, while hearing appeals on Tuesday, directed SIT chief Director General Ravishankar Ayyanar to appear virtually and explain the delay.

Unconvinced by the SIT’s initial explanation, the HC directed it to file an affidavit outlining timelines, and adjourned the matter to March 30. The SIT, represented by Additional Public Prosecutor Panini Somayaji, sought five months to complete the probe, citing the need to examine lakhs of answer sheets at 300 per day.

The HC expressed displeasure, noting a similar pattern of delay by both the SIT and APPSC. Ayyanar informed that CFSL Hyderabad, due to limited resources, suggested collaborating with its Chandigarh unit. He said digital answer sheets are being converted into physical copies for comparison, a process likely to take months. The bench questioned examining all sheets, suggesting sampling, and sought clarity on earlier transfer orders.