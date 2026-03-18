RSS sets centenary goal to reach every village in India

VIJAYAWADA: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has set ambitious targets for its centenary year, declaring that the organisation will expand its reach to every village in India and strengthen its grassroots presence.

Speaking about the outcomes of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held in Samalkha, Haryana, S Ramakrishna, Prantha Saha Sangh Sanchalak, and B Vasu, Prantha Prachar Pramukh, said the Sangh has already crossed 88,000 shakhas nationwide, with activities now being conducted at more than 55,000 locations.

The leaders outlined the centenary roadmap for October 2025 to October 2026. They announced plans to expand shakhas to 100,000, reach all 6.5 lakh villages, and meet 10 crore families through the Griha Sampark Abhiyan.

They stressed that the centenary celebrations will focus on ‘Panch Parivartan’ (five transformations)—social harmony, family awareness, environmental protection, promotion of indigenous products, and civic responsibility.

They urged swayamsevaks to rise above caste and religious divides, collaborate with spiritual leaders and community figures, and dedicate themselves to social harmony and national welfare.