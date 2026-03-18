Traffic police evolve action plan to decongest Vijayawada roads

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to tackle mounting vehicular pressure and streamline VIP movements, traffic police in Vijayawada are rolling out an integrated intelligent traffic management strategy, with a strong focus on developing and activating alternate road networks across the city.

Officials say the move comes in response to the sharp rise in vehicle numbers and frequent bottlenecks during peak hours. By identifying and upgrading parallel and internal roads, the traffic police aim to redistribute traffic flow more evenly across the city.

These alternate routes are expected to significantly cut down travel time for daily commuters while also ensuring smoother movement during high-density periods. The initiative mainly focuses on developing and streamlining alternate routes to ease the growing pressure on busy corridors such as MG Road and Eluru Road.

Authorities believe that combining infrastructure improvements with smart traffic solutions such as ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management) will help address long-standing congestion issues more effectively.

Traffic Police is studying traffic patterns and congestion points to identify the most suitable roads for expansion and improvement. Measures such as widening of select stretches, removal of bottlenecks, and better signage are expected to be part of the plan.

As part of the exercise, the traffic police have begun clearing encroachments, including hawkers and roadside vendors occupying key stretches of these alternate routes.

For the past one month, traffic police carried out a road inspection drive and identified more than 50 alternate roads that can be used for alternate routes, instead of main roads in the respective areas.

Officials said such encroachments had rendered several roads unusable, forcing commuters back onto already crowded main roads, leading to a chokehold situation across the network.