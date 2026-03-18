Traffic police evolve action plan to decongest Vijayawada roads

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to tackle mounting vehicular pressure and streamline VIP movements, traffic police in Vijayawada are rolling out an integrated intelligent traffic management strategy, with a strong focus on developing and activating alternate road networks across the city.
Officials say the move comes in response to the sharp rise in vehicle numbers and frequent bottlenecks during peak hours. By identifying and upgrading parallel and internal roads, the traffic police aim to redistribute traffic flow more evenly across the city.
These alternate routes are expected to significantly cut down travel time for daily commuters while also ensuring smoother movement during high-density periods. The initiative mainly focuses on developing and streamlining alternate routes to ease the growing pressure on busy corridors such as MG Road and Eluru Road.
Authorities believe that combining infrastructure improvements with smart traffic solutions such as ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management) will help address long-standing congestion issues more effectively.
Traffic Police is studying traffic patterns and congestion points to identify the most suitable roads for expansion and improvement. Measures such as widening of select stretches, removal of bottlenecks, and better signage are expected to be part of the plan.
As part of the exercise, the traffic police have begun clearing encroachments, including hawkers and roadside vendors occupying key stretches of these alternate routes.
For the past one month, traffic police carried out a road inspection drive and identified more than 50 alternate roads that can be used for alternate routes, instead of main roads in the respective areas.
Officials said such encroachments had rendered several roads unusable, forcing commuters back onto already crowded main roads, leading to a chokehold situation across the network.
As a part of the drive, police along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) have cleared unauthorised vendors who occupied roads at One Town, Satyanarayanapuram, Chittinagar, Moghalrajpuram Pinnamaneni Polyclinic road, Guru Nanak Colony road, Patamata High School road, Auto Nagar and other places.
Following the clearance drive, these alternate roads are gradually witnessing increased commuter usage.
“With motorists opting for these routes, there is a possibility to avoid traffic congestion on primary roads. We have already observed that traffic congestion has reduced by 20 percent even on the peak hours and Intermediate and SSC examinations,” said the Traffic DCP Shereen Begum.
The intelligent traffic management plan is also expected to integrate real-time monitoring and adaptive traffic regulation, enabling smoother vehicle flow during high-density periods and VIP movements.
Officials believe that once fully operational, the system, combined with the expanded road usage, will significantly ease traffic woes.
“Commuters, long burdened by delays and gridlocks, are likely to benefit from reduced travel time and improved road accessibility, marking a step forward in urban traffic management for the bustling city,” she added.