Two-day Nature Summit on sustainable growth begins in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day Andhra LiFE for Nature Summit-2026, bringing together policymakers, environmental experts, and state leaders to discuss sustainable development, began in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The summit, themed “Sahaja - Jeevan - Vidhanam: Mainstreaming LiFE for a Regenerative Future in Andhra Pradesh,” is organised by CMS VATAVARAN in collaboration with The Habitats Trust.

The summit was supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, UN Environment Programme, and World Food Programme, along Andhra Pradesh government bodies such as Pollution Control Board and Swacchandhra corporation.

The inaugural session stressed a shift from conventional sustainability to regenerative development that restores ecosystems and strengthens resilience. CMS VATAVARAN Director General Vasanti Rao said sustainability alone is no longer sufficient in a climate-challenged world, calling for development models that rebuild natural systems while supporting communities.

Rushikesh Chavan of The Habitats Trust highlighted that economic growth and environmental protection need not be opposing goals, emphasising nature as a key driver of long-term development.

Former PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden Nalini Mohan Denduluri likened natural resources to a bank deposit, warning against overexploitation that could deplete them rapidly.

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board Chairman P. Krishnaiah said the state aims to integrate ecological principles into governance and develop its upcoming capital as a “Green Capital.” Biodiversity Board Chairman Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar noted that nearly 50 lakh farmers in the state are transitioning to natural farming, underlining grassroots efforts toward sustainability.

The summit will feature a policy roundtable on integrating LiFE principles into governance and planning.

On the second day, a multi-stakeholder dialogue will focus on partnerships among communities, institutions, and the media. The event will conclude with a roadmap to promote regenerative development and strengthen livelihoods alongside environmental conservation in Andhra Pradesh.