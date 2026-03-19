Amaravati Development Corporation nurtures Tecoma bloom to boost capital's green vision

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) has announced that the iconic Tecoma Gaudichaudi trees, with their vibrant yellow blossoms, are now in full bloom along the N-9 road leading from Seed Access Junction to the State Secretariat.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, during a recent collectors’ conference, praised the sight of these flowers, describing them as a refreshing and delightful addition to the capital’s landscape.

Under the guidance of ADC Chairperson D Lakshmiparthasarathi, the greenery division has nurtured these high-breed saplings sourced from Kadiyam nurseries.

The trees are known for their year-round flowering, adding continuous charm to Amaravati’s smart city vision.

To ensure their healthy growth, organic fertilisers and bio-nutrients are being used, making the initiative eco-friendly and sustainable.

The stretch of nearly two kilometres has been carefully maintained with monthly pruning, daily upkeep by six dedicated gardeners and watering through six tankers.

Security staff have also been deployed to protect the plants from damage.

Plans are underway to extend similar plantations along N-10 (arterial road) and N-16 (sub-arterial road), further enhancing the city’s green cover.

This initiative reflects Amaravati’s aspiration to emerge as a world-class capital, blending modern infrastructure with natural beauty.

The blooming Tecoma trees are already captivating visitors and residents alike, symbolising the city’s commitment to sustainable urban development.