Andhra HRD Minister Nara Lokesh releases job calendar to fill 10,060 posts

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the occasion of Ugadi, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Thursday released the Job Calendar - 2026 for filling 10,060 jobs in different government departments.

Taking to ‘X’, Lokesh said that the job calendar was released with all information regarding the issuance of notifications, the number of jobs. Saying that the jobs will be recruited within a stipulated time, he said the syllabus will also be announced well in advance.

Lokesh expressed happiness over the people’s government fulfilling the promise of releasing the job calendar as promised by him during his Yuvagalam padayatra.

He wanted the job aspirants to register on the Naipunyam portal (naipunyam.ap.gov.in) to get alerts related to the jobs.

Stating that the job calendar will be released on Ugadi every year, he said “I kept my word. The people’s government released the job calendar. Now it is your (job aspirants) to prepare for the competitive exams.”