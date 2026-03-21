Andhra Pradesh govt exempts livestock sector from development, betterment charges

VIJAYAWADA: The State government issued orders on Friday introducing a significant policy intervention to promote livestock sector across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Urban Development Authorities (UDAs).

Recognising livestock activities such as dairy, sheep/goat rearing, piggery, and poultry as integral to the rural-urban economy and not commercial real estate activities, the government has exempted these sectors from payment of development and betterment charges. This step is expected to substantially reduce the financial burden on farmers and small entrepreneurs, thereby encouraging expansion and formalisation of livestock enterprises.

Further, the government has rationalised the building licence and permit fee structure for livestock-related activities in urban areas by aligning them with the fee structure applicable in Gram Panchayats. Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration & Urban Development) S Suresh Kumar said the government is committed to creating a facilitative regulatory framework for priority sectors such as livestock.

He emphasised that the exemption of charges and rationalisation of fees will significantly reduce compliance costs and encourage adoption of scientific and organised livestock farming practices.