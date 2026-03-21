NTR Collector assumes charge as Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Special Officer

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector Lakshmisha on Friday assumed charge as the Special Officer of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmisha thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for reposing confidence in him.

He said Vijayawada is often referred to as the ‘Gateway to Amaravati’ and assured that his priority would be to improve civic services and ensure public convenience.

Immediately after assuming office, he held a review meeting with heads of departments to assess ongoing developmental works. He directed officials to identify key urban issues and resolve them on priority.

Emphasising infrastructure development, he called for improved sanitation, drinking water supply, road maintenance and other civic amenities. He also instructed officials to maintain the city’s performance in the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

Later, the Special Officer visited various departments in the VMC head office. Senior officials heads were present.