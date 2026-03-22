Vijayawada

Massive 1,400 km bicycle polio eradication rally concludes in Vijayawada

Led by Rotary Governor Dr Kalyan Chakravarthy, the rally began at Ichchapuram and covered nearly 1,400 kilometres, passing through Vizianagaram and Krishna districts.
People takes part in Rotary International’s 1,400 km bicycle rally for polio eradication in Vijayawada on Saturday.
People takes part in Rotary International’s 1,400 km bicycle rally for polio eradication in Vijayawada on Saturday.Photo | Express
Express News Service
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VIJAYAWADA: A massive bicycle rally aimed at eradicating polio concluded in Vijayawada on Saturday. Organised by Rotary International, rally sought to raise awareness about polio vaccination.

Led by Rotary Governor Dr Kalyan Chakravarthy, the rally began at Ichchapuram and covered nearly 1,400 kilometres, passing through Vizianagaram and Krishna districts. Rotary clubs across the route coordinated efforts to spread the message of immunisation.

At the NTR statue, Rotary representatives welcomed the team. District Polio Awareness Chairman Yadla Parthasaradhi, Midtown member Koneru Madhu and others felicitated participants. The rally drew strong support from residents and Rotary members.

A special seminar will be held in Vijayawada on Sunday to continue awareness efforts.

Polio
bicycle rally

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