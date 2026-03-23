LPG crisis deprives Vijayawada hostel inmates of a hearty meal

VIJAYAWADA: The severe shortage of LPG has begun to significantly impact students, job seekers and employees staying in hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodation across Vijayawada.

With the city serving as an unofficial administrative and commercial hub, an estimated two lakh people are dependent on hostel facilities. Now, they are facing considerable hardship due to rising living cost and declining food quality.

The gas shortage has forced many hostel operators to increase monthly charges by nearly 20% to meet rising cooking expenses.

This sudden hike has left hostellers with limited options to either bear the additional financial burden or vacate their accommodation. S Hima Bindu from Machilipatnam, who is preparing for Bank Probationary Officer examination in Vijayawada, shared her concern.

“Earlier, I used to pay `6,000 per month, but now the hostel fee has been increased to `8,000 due to gas shortage following West Asia conflict. In addition, prices of tiffins have also gone up, increasing the overall expenditure. It has become

difficult for my parents to bear the additional expenses,” she said. Prasad from Nellore, who works part-time as a Rapido rider while attending software coaching classes, highlighted the deteriorating food quality in his hostel.

“Now, the food provided in the hostel is often half-cooked due to the fuel shortage, which is causing stomach problems. Despite this, we have no other option but to continue staying in the hostel,” he bemoaned.

Hostel operators say they are under immense pressure. J Nagaraju of Vengamamba Hostel, said, “The gas shortage has posed operational challenges. We are struggling to procure LPG refills for cooking food.”

With Vijayawada continuing to attract people for education and employment, boarding problem is likely to intensify if gas supply disruption persists.