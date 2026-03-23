Vijayawada corporation constitutes ward committees to tackle stray dog menace

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Andhra Pradesh, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has constituted special committees across all 64 wards to tackle the growing stray dog menace at the grassroots level.

The move marks a shift towards decentralised, on-ground response, aiming to ensure faster complaint redressal and coordinated action in every locality. Officials noted that similar committee-based models are in place in states like Gujarat and Bihar.

Each committee, led by a Sanitary Inspector, includes animal lovers, Resident Welfare Association members and local citizens. Names and contact numbers of all four members in each committee have been made public for easy access.

Following Supreme Court directions on scientific and humane management of stray dogs, civic authorities have intensified sterilisation, vaccination and dog-catching drives under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. Around 2,600 to 2,800 stray dogs are being sterilised daily.

Plans are also underway to establish 61 designated feeding zones to regulate community feeding and prevent dog congregations near schools, hospitals and transport hubs.

Official data shows nearly 40,000 dog bite cases have been reported in NTR district, with over 70 percent occurring in Vijayawada. To safeguard citizens, authorities are stepping up preventive measures.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Harish, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of VMC, said, “The committees will help the public to resolve the problems, issues related to the dog menace.”

He added that since 2024–25, about 19,200 dogs have been sterilised under the ABC programme, with another 1,600 expected soon. Nearly 3,000 dogs have also been fitted with radium (reflective) bands to improve visibility at night and reduce road accidents.

This initiative is expected to strengthen grassroots-level monitoring and provide timely solutions to one of the city’s most pressing civic challenges.