AP Chambers hails nod for BHAVYA

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has welcomed the approval of the Rs 33,660 crore Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA) by the Union Cabinet, aimed at developing 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country with world-class infra.

In a representation submitted to the Minister for Industries, Commerce & Food Processing, AP Chambers highlighted the immense potential of the BHAVYA scheme in accelerating industrial growth in the state.

Plug-and-play industrial parks provide ready-to-use infrastructure, including pre-built factory sheds, utilities, and pre-approved clearances, enabling industries to commence operations immediately. This significantly reduces project gestation time and eliminates delays related to approvals and construction, AP Chambers State President Potluri Bhaskara Rao informed in a release on Monday.

Such parks are equipped with essential facilities like power, water, drainage systems, gas pipelines, optical fibre connectivity, common effluent treatment plants, and skill development centres, making them highly attractive for manufacturing industries, especially MSMEs.

AP Chambers noted that Andhra Pradesh holds a strategic advantage with its long coastline, well-developed ports, and strong connectivity, positioning it as a gateway to South-East Asia.