AIIMS Mangalagiri gets advanced equipment

VIJAYAWADA: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri marked a significant milestone in advancing patient care with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Gamma Camera (SPECT-CT) and High-Dose Therapy Ward at the Department of Nuclear Medicine by Executive Director Ahanthem Santa Singh on Tuesday.

The newly installed Gamma Camera is a high-end diagnostic imaging system that enables functional imaging of various organs. This cutting-edge technology enhances early and accurate disease detection, thereby facilitating timely intervention and improved clinical outcomes.

Despite the sophisticated nature of the equipment, which has been procured at an cost of `10 crore, AIIMS remains committed to equitable healthcare delivery for all.

The cost of diagnostic scans has been kept highly affordable, ranging mostly from just `150 to `1,500, ensuring accessibility for patients from all socio-economic backgrounds.

In addition, a High-Dose Therapy Ward has been commissioned to provide advanced radionuclide therapy, particularly for patients with thyroid cancer.