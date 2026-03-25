Andhra Pradesh: ACB unearths huge wealth from AMVI in multiple raids

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted surprise raids at multiple locations linked to Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) Pillutla Lokanadha Prasad, posted in Machilipatnam, in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Acting on credible information that the officer had amassed wealth beyond his known sources of income, the ACB registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended 2018).

Simultaneous searches were carried out at his residences in Vijayawada, his brother’s house, and his office in Machilipatnam.

Officials seized property documents, electronic gadgets and other incriminating material. Preliminary findings revealed assets including three houses in Vijayawada, a site at Gunadala, and 2.75 acres of agricultural land in Munagala village, Suryapeta district, Telangana.

The raids also uncovered 450.2 grams of gold, 1,496 grams of silver, Rs 2.54 lakh in cash, two cars, three motorcycles, fixed deposits worth Rs 18.80 lakh, and a bank balance of Rs 40,000. Household valuables were documented as part of the investigation.

Prasad joined the Andhra Pradesh Transport Department as a constable in 1995 and was promoted as AMVI in 2015. A bank locker key linked to the accused has been identified and will be examined as per legal procedures. The accused was arrested and produced before the Special Court for ACB cases in Vijayawada.

Officials have urged citizens to report corruption through ACB helplines 1064, 9440440057 and ACB email complaints-acb@ap.gov.in.