CM Naidu orders probe into Amaravati fire incidents

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of the fire accidents in the Amaravati capital city region. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to unearth whether the series of fire incidents occurred accidentally or part of a larger conspiracy.

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the recurring nature of the incidents and felt that the angle of conspiracy behind those incidents.

He instructed officials to examine all possible angles and bring out the facts. The review followed a fire incident at a construction site in Rayapudi, where pipes belonging to a contractor were gutted. Senior officials, including DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Intelligence Chief Mahesh Kumar Laddha and Guntur district SP Vakul Jindal briefed the Chief Minister on the incident.