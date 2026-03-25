Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu slams delay in Veligonda project works

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu expressed displeasure over delays in the lining works of tunnels in the Veligonda project. He warned the officials and contractors of strict action if timelines are not maintained.
During a review meet held with irrigation department officials and agency representatives on Tuesday, the Minister said the progress of works was not in line with the scheduled targets. He dismissed repeated assurances of improvement during weekly reviews and warned that those responsible for delays would be summoned to Amaravati to explain.
The Minister took stock of the progress of the Veligonda project and the Polavaram Left Main Canal works. He asserted that the coalition government is committed to completing critical irrigation projects on a priority basis and delivering results to the public.
He said specific deadlines have been fixed for each project and emphasized the need for coordination and accountability among officials, engineers, and contracting agencies.
The minister stated that after the Polavaram Project and Handri-Neeva, the focus is now on completing the Polavaram Left Main Canal and Veligonda projects. He directed officials to ensure that canal works are completed in time to supply Godavari water up to Anakapalli before the irrigation season.
He also instructed that bridge construction at highway crossings be expedited to avoid bottlenecks. The minister reminded officials to submit weekly progress reports on Veligonda works to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.