Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu slams delay in Veligonda project works

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu expressed displeasure over delays in the lining works of tunnels in the Veligonda project. He warned the officials and contractors of strict action if timelines are not maintained.

During a review meet held with irrigation department officials and agency representatives on Tuesday, the Minister said the progress of works was not in line with the scheduled targets. He dismissed repeated assurances of improvement during weekly reviews and warned that those responsible for delays would be summoned to Amaravati to explain.

The Minister took stock of the progress of the Veligonda project and the Polavaram Left Main Canal works. He asserted that the coalition government is committed to completing critical irrigation projects on a priority basis and delivering results to the public.