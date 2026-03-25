Three-day Quantum Computing Conclave begins at SRM-AP

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP took a major step in advancing next-generation technologies with the inauguration of the three-day Quantum Computing Conclave (QC²) and an intensive 36-hour national hackathon on campus. Designed to strengthen foundational knowledge and industry awareness on quantum technology and related fields, the conclave brought together over 50 high-performing student teams from across the country.

The conclave featured leading experts in quantum technology including Sridhar CV, Mission Director, Amaravati Quantum Valley; Dhinakaran Vinayagamurthy, Manager, IBM Quantum India; Uday Sannigrahi, Quantum Application Engineer, Infinipoint Tech and Kumar Gautam, Director, CEO, Quantum Research and Centre of Excellence, who will lead training sessions, and workshops, at three-day conclave.

Vice Chancellor of SRM University-AP, Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, welcomed the dignitaries and participants, highlighting the significance of quantum research and education.

He stated, “Andhra Pradesh made a promise to India and the world on quantum technology and SRM AP is proud to be part of it. We are the 1 st academic partner of the Amaravati Quantum Valley Project.”