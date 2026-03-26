APCRDA hosts Job Mela at Amaravati Skills Hub

VIJAYAWADA: The APCRDA in coordination with the Department of Skills Development & Training, and the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), conducted a Job Mela at the Amaravati Skill Hub, Thullur.

The initiative aimed at strengthening employment opportunities by connecting skilled candidates with leading industry partners across the Amaravati Capital Region.

A total of 258 candidates participated in the recruitment drive, with seven organisations including NRI Educational Society, Elegant Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Bavya Health Services Pvt. Ltd. (108), Simha Motors Pvt. Ltd. (KIA), Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Limited, Hippocloud Technologies Private, and INV Technologies taking part in the hiring process.

The Job Mela recorded encouraging outcomes, with 27 candidates selected and 101 candidates shortlisted for further stages of recruitment across sectors such as education, manufacturing, healthcare services, automobile, energy, and technology.

Several candidates have progressed to advanced stages of the recruitment process, with technical rounds pending in select organisations.

The recruitment drive reflected strong industry participation and the growing demand for skilled manpower in the Amaravati Capital Region.