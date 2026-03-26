Government teaching hospital in Andhra's Palnadu set for OP launch from April 15

VIJAYAWADA: Secretary (Medical and Health) Saurabh Gaur said that all the steps are being taken to commence Out Patients (OP) services in the Government Teaching Hospital at Piduguralla of Palnadu district from April 15. He said that the date of launching the OP services will be announced officially after consultations with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.

He said that admissions to the MBBS course are expected to begin from the academic year 2026-27.

Gaur made a field-level inspection of the ongoing construction of teaching hospital buildings on Wednesday and held a review with officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Gaur stated that an application has been submitted to the National Medical Council (NMC) seeking approval for 100 MBBS seats for the 2026-27 academic year.

Informing that an NMC-appointed inspection committee is expected to visit the medical college at Piduguralla soon, he directed officials to complete all construction works by the end of May in coordination with the contractor.

He emphasized that the construction of the college buildings must be expedited and completed on a war footing in accordance with NMC guidelines. He also made it clear that progress would be reviewed on a weekly basis.

Officials from the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and Directorate of Health (DH) were instructed to complete the recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff in line with requirements for commencing academic sessions. Authorities also indicated that outpatient (OP) services would begin first, followed by inpatient (IP) services based on feasibility.