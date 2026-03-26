Minister Lokesh donates Rs 5 lakhs for Rama temple

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh participated in the consecration ceremony of a renovated Rama temple in Koppurao Colony of Mangalagiri on Wednesday. The ceremony was conducted with religious fervour, as priests performed rituals and installed the idols of Lord Rama along with Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman amid Vedic chants.

Upon his arrival at the temple premises, the Minister was accorded a grand welcome by temple committee members, local residents, and leaders of TDP).

Following the idol installation, Lokesh offered special prayers to the deities and later announced a donation of `5 lakh for the development of the temple.

Later in the day, on the occasion of Brahmotsavams, Lokesh visited the Sri Sitaramaswamy Temple in Old Mangalagiri. He was warmly received by temple officials, local TDP leaders, and devotees. The Minister offered prayers and received blessings at the temple.