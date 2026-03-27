Andhra govt repurposes Mahila Marts into TIDCO centres

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced a major policy move to strengthen urban livelihoods and promote women-led entrepreneurship by converting select Mahila Mart infrastructure into TIDCO Livelihood Centres (TLCs).

The Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department has approved the conversion of seven grounded Mahila Mart units, ensuring better use of public assets while continuing livelihood initiatives for urban poor communities.

Originally launched under PMAY-HFA through APTIDCO in convergence with MEPMA, Mahila Marts functioned as cooperative retail outlets managed by women Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

They provided sustainable income opportunities by enabling SHG members to collectively procure goods at competitive rates and market both branded FMCG products and locally produced items.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana said the government is committed to empowering women and strengthening urban livelihoods through innovative, outcome-oriented interventions. He noted that repurposing Mahila Marts into TLCs reflects the state’s focus on ensuring every rupee spent generates sustainable economic opportunities.

“These centres will act as engines of local economic activity, helping SHGs evolve into entrepreneurs and contribute meaningfully to the state’s growth story,” Narayana said.

Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar highlighted that the initiative represents a shift towards outcome-based governance, with infrastructure dynamically aligned to ground realities for maximum impact.

He added that the programme complements flagship schemes such as DAY-NULM and the One Family One Entrepreneur initiative, aiming to transform TIDCO housing projects into socio-economic clusters.