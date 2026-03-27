Vijayawada civic body unveils Rs 15.54 crore summer water action plan

VIJAYAWADA: In a proactive move to manage the city’s growing water needs during the peak summer months, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has drawn up a detailed Summer Action Plan with an estimated cost of Rs 15.54 crore.

The plan is aimed at ensuring consistent and equitable distribution of drinking water across all areas, including vulnerable and tail-end localities.

With the city’s population nearing 12 lakh, the daily water supply currently stands at 196 million litres, sourced primarily from the Krishna River along with groundwater reserves. Water is being supplied twice a day, with one-hour duration each in the morning and evening.

Anticipating a drop in groundwater levels during summer, the civic body has planned a series of pre-emptive measures to address potential shortages. These include drilling new power borewells, flushing existing hand and power bores, and ensuring supply to tail-end areas through tanker services.

A total of 120 works have been proposed under the action plan. These include 17 new power borewells, flushing of 85 power bores, 47 hand bore-related works, and flushing of 30 hand bores. Additionally, 26 works relate to transportation of water through tankers, while 24 pump sets will undergo repairs. Pipeline maintenance, including leak rectification and interconnections, will be taken up under 21 works.

To strengthen the system, the Corporation will procure essential maintenance materials such as sluice valves, CID joints, and leak-proofing equipment. As part of public convenience, 93 chalivendrams (drinking water kiosks) will be set up across the city during the summer.

At present, Vijayawada has 73 service reservoirs 49 Elevated Level Service Reservoirs (ELSRs) and 24 Ground Level Service Reservoirs (GLSRs) with a total storage capacity of 80,617 kilolitres. The city also has 911 hand borewells.