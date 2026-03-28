BYST launches grassroots entrepreneurship drive in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Reinforcing the State’s flagship “One Family, One Entrepreneur” vision, the Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST), in partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and supported by Cisco India, organised a large-scale grassroots entrepreneurship outreach programme in Guntur and Palnadu districts.

The initiative targets awareness generation across nearly 100 villages and aims to nurture around 1,000 youth-led business ideas.

A ‘Yuva Vyaaravetha’ (Youth Entrepreneurship Van) was flagged off by Minister Kondapalli Srinivas to mobilise participation among rural youth and women.

Awareness programmes were conducted across multiple mandals, including Pedakurapadu, Krosuru, Atchampet, Amaravathi, Bellamkonda, Gudipudi, and Balusupadu, besides outreach in colleges and government offices. The campaign witnessed participation of over 3,000 aspiring entrepreneurs and community members.

As part of the Business Idea Contest, more than 360 ideas were collected from Pedakurapadu alone, contributing to the broader target. Participants were also sensitised to MSME schemes such as PMEGP, PMFME, and PM Vishwakarma.

Palnadu District Collector Kritika Shukla and other public representatives attended, reaffirming the government’s commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and inclusive economic growth.