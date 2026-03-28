Dy CM Pawan Kalyan hails fuel duty cut, lauds PM Modi's move

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, stating that it would bring relief to people.

Pawan Kalyan thanked the Prime Minister for taking a timely decision to ease the burden of rising fuel costs on the public, especially during challenging times. He said the move reflects the Centre’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of citizens. He noted that amid global fuel uncertainties triggered by geopolitical tensions, including developments in West Asia, the reduction in excise duty would help cushion the impact on Indian consumers. He also appreciated the Centre’s efforts to explore alternative measures to prevent fuel shortages while ensuring that the financial burden does not fall on the public.

Pawan Kalyan said the decision to reduce excise duty on petrol by `10 and to remove the duty on diesel would not only benefit the general public but also provide relief to oil marketing companies.