EESL to procure 5 lakh induction cookstoves amid rising national demand

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) under the Ministry of Power is set to float fresh tenders to procure over five lakh induction cookstoves in two phases, responding to a sharp surge in demand for electric cooking solutions across the country.

The move comes against the backdrop of ongoing disruptions in global energy supply chains, particularly the West Asia crisis, which has impacted LPG availability and natural gas supplies in India.

EESL has already awarded a tender for one lakh induction cookstoves and initiated procurement of induction-compatible utensils, following strong feedback from States and consumers. “Given the overwhelming market response, EESL has geared up to float fresh tenders for over half a million units once the current vendor capacity is exhausted,” top-level official sources said.

The push for electric cooking aligns with the Union Government’s National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP), launched under the broader Go Electric Campaign, aimed at reducing dependence on fossil fuels and promoting sustainable alternatives.

Recent weeks have witnessed a sharp spike in induction stove prices, driven by rising demand amid LPG shortages linked to supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

EESL’s intervention is expected to stabilise prices and ensure availability across key urban and rural towns via EESLmart in its e-commerce platform. EESL’s electric cooking initiative builds on its proven track record of large-scale energy efficiency programmes such as UJALA Scheme and Gram UJALA, which successfully transformed lighting consumption patterns in India and attracted global attention.

Under NECP, EESL is promoting energy-efficient 1200-W induction cooktops equipped with advanced features such as energy consumption display and child safety locks.