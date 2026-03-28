Rama Navami celebrated with great devotion in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Rama Navami was celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across NTR, Krishna and Guntur districts, with thousands of devotees participating in the festivities.

Celebrations were held in almost every village, as temples dedicated to Lord Rama were elegantly decorated with flowers, lights and traditional decor. Devotees visited temples from early morning, offering special prayers and taking part in rituals marking the occasion.

Annadanam programmes were organised in several villages, serving food to large numbers of devotees and the public. The festive spirit was visible across the districts, with active participation from people of all age groups.

Meanwhile, Sri Rama Shoba Yatras and bike rallies were organised on a massive scale in many towns and villages. Processions carrying idols of Lord Rama, accompanied by devotional songs and chanting, moved through main streets, creating a vibrant and spiritual atmosphere.