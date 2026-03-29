2,256 TIDCO houses to be handed over on March 30: VMC Commissioner

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra announced that 2,256 TIDCO houses will be handed over to beneficiaries on March 30, 2026, as part of the State government’s housing initiative.

He said the programme is being implemented under the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to fulfil the dream of home ownership for poor and middle-class families. The distribution event is scheduled to be held at 10 am on Monday, and officials have been instructed to ensure smooth arrangements without any inconvenience to beneficiaries.

The Commissioner on Saturday inspected arrangements on the ground at NTR Nagar and Jakkampudi, reviewing preparations for the large-scale housing handover. He directed officials to carry out their assigned responsibilities efficiently to ensure the success of the programme.

Dhyanachandra emphasised that the TIDCO housing scheme is aimed at providing affordable housing and improving living standards for economically weaker sections.

He said all departments have been coordinated to ensure proper facilities and seamless execution of the event.