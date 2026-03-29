From pandemic solace to national spotlight: Vijayawada singer’s Durga song goes viral after PM Modi share

VIJAYAWADA: A devotional voice that once sought to calm anxious minds during the COVID-19 pandemic has now echoed across the nation. The 24-year-old Vijayawada-based singer Srilalitha Gudipati has found herself in the national spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared her song dedicated to Goddess Kanaka Durga on social media, turning it into a viral sensation.
What began as a humble effort to comfort people during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, her soulful rendition dedicated to Goddess Kanaka Durga in the year 2025, through her YouTube channel, recently caught the attention of the Prime Minister, who shared her song on his social media platform, propelling it into viral fame.
The song, a heartfelt tribute to the presiding deity of the revered Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada, resonated deeply with devotees and music lovers alike. Known for its spiritual prominence, the temple draws massive crowds, making the composition even more significant in the cultural context.
A trained vocalist, Srilalitha is a versatile artist skilled in Carnatic classical, light, devotional, and playback singing. With over 3,000 performances across the globe since the age of six, she has built an impressive musical journey marked by dedication.
All her devotional tracks pay tribute to the revered deity Sri Kanaka Durga. Known for its spiritual significance, the temple attracts lakhs of devotees, especially during festivals like Dasara, Sankranthi, and Sri Rama Navami and other festivals. Srilalitha’s composition, rich in devotion and melody, struck a chord with listeners across the country. “It started as a small effort during COVID. People were anxious and fearful. I wanted to bring them peace through devotional music,” she recalls.
“The idea was simple. Bringing peace through devotion during uncertain times is my way of devotion,” Srilalitha says, adding that music felt like a way to offer comfort.
Her journey into music began early, guided by her mother’s determination. Raised in an orthodox family in Satyanarayanapuram, Srilalitha was introduced to the stage as an infant. “My mother ensured I faced the stage from a very young age to overcome fear. That foundation shaped everything,” she attributed her success. However, her formal entry into the limelight began with participation in the popular television show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2006. She later went on to become runner-up in Padutha Theeyaga Season 6 and also impressed audiences as a participant in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. Over the years, she has taken part in more than 15 television music competitions, winning two seasons and earning accolades in numerous cultural programmes.
Despite coming from a family of talented artists, Srilalitha is the first to gain such widespread recognition. The turning point came when Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared her YouTube video, praising the spiritual power of devotion and music. His message emphasised how worship can instil positivity and strength, especially in challenging times.
“I was overwhelmed and truly happy,” she says. “It’s a rare honour and a huge responsibility. It reassures me that my hard work has meaning.” A firm believer in destiny, Srilalitha emphasises the importance of making spirituality accessible to younger generations. “If devotional music is presented in a relatable and engaging way, today’s youth will connect with it,” she explains.
Looking ahead, she and her husband, Seetaram, are working on an ambitious project-creating AI-powered videos that simplify the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita for children and young audiences. With a voice rooted in tradition yet open to innovation, Srilalitha Gudipati’s journey stands as a testament to how faith, music, and perseverance can transcend boundaries, touching hearts in local communities to the national stage.