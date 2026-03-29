From pandemic solace to national spotlight: Vijayawada singer’s Durga song goes viral after PM Modi share

VIJAYAWADA: A devotional voice that once sought to calm anxious minds during the COVID-19 pandemic has now echoed across the nation. The 24-year-old Vijayawada-based singer Srilalitha Gudipati has found herself in the national spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared her song dedicated to Goddess Kanaka Durga on social media, turning it into a viral sensation.

What began as a humble effort to comfort people during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, her soulful rendition dedicated to Goddess Kanaka Durga in the year 2025, through her YouTube channel, recently caught the attention of the Prime Minister, who shared her song on his social media platform, propelling it into viral fame.

The song, a heartfelt tribute to the presiding deity of the revered Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada, resonated deeply with devotees and music lovers alike. Known for its spiritual prominence, the temple draws massive crowds, making the composition even more significant in the cultural context.

A trained vocalist, Srilalitha is a versatile artist skilled in Carnatic classical, light, devotional, and playback singing. With over 3,000 performances across the globe since the age of six, she has built an impressive musical journey marked by dedication.

All her devotional tracks pay tribute to the revered deity Sri Kanaka Durga. Known for its spiritual significance, the temple attracts lakhs of devotees, especially during festivals like Dasara, Sankranthi, and Sri Rama Navami and other festivals. Srilalitha’s composition, rich in devotion and melody, struck a chord with listeners across the country. “It started as a small effort during COVID. People were anxious and fearful. I wanted to bring them peace through devotional music,” she recalls.

“The idea was simple. Bringing peace through devotion during uncertain times is my way of devotion,” Srilalitha says, adding that music felt like a way to offer comfort.