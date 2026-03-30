Doctor’s suicide attempt in AP lodge kills wife, toddler; probe on

VIJAYAWADA: A doctor along with his family bid suicide attempt killing his wife and three-year-old daughter on the spot. The incident happened in a lodge located in Narasaraopet on Sunday morning.

According to police, the family hails from Satuluru village in Nadendla mandal. The deceased doctor, Gopi, was working at AIIMS Bhopal in Bhopal, while his wife, Shankara Kumari, was employed as a nurse at the same hospital. Their daughter’s name is Mounika.

The family reportedly arrived in Narasaraopet from Bhopal on Saturday night and checked into a local lodge identified as Dinesh Grand Lodge. Shortly thereafter, they are believed to have taken the extreme step of ending their lives. The exact reasons behind their decision remain unclear.

Lodge staff grew suspicious after noticing no movement from the room and alerted the police. Narasaraopet police rushed to the scene, broke open the door, and discovered the two bodies inside along with Gopi. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital where his condition was reported to be critical.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that they may have died after administering a sedative or drug overdose, possibly through injections,” said the police.

The bodies were shifted to a government hospital in Narasaraopet for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)